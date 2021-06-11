Lukashenko signs new regulations on Security Council of Belarus

MINSK, June 11. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed new regulations on the Belarusian Security Council, which increase its role in protections of the republic’s independence, the presidential administration press service announced on Friday.

"The presidential order validates new regulations: on the Security Council and on its working organ - the Security Council State Secretariat," the statement says. "The document not only updates and actualizes norms that regulate the Security Council operations; it also aims to increase its role in the protection of independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional order of Belarus, the upholding of the public peace and accord, the combating of extremism and terrorism".

The order defines the Security Council’s purpose as preparation of decisions for the President on matters of domestic and foreign policy in order to ensure national security and pursue the national interests of the republic. The new regulations fully cement the norms of the May 9, 2021, presidential decree "on protection of sovereignty and constitutional order".

"As for the State Secretariat, the main idea of tasks and functions laid upon it lies in informational analysis, legal, technical and organizational support of the activities of the head of state and the Security Council in the field of national security," the press service said.

Besides, the new regulations stipulate the Security Council membership, which now also includes the Prosecutor General and the Chairman of the State Control Committee.