China, Russia can improve world order — Chinese Academy of Social Sciences president

BEIJING, June 1. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow can establish a better world order through joint efforts, President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Xie Fuzhan said at the sixth international conference dubbed "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era," which is taking place online.

"We can jointly participate in forming a world order based on new realities because more and more global shortcomings are emerging," he pointed out.

As the coronavirus pandemic is coming to an end, it is important to learn not to dwell on outdated stereotypes, Xie Fuzhan noted. "China and Russia, as responsible countries, adhere to the ideas of peaceful development and are determined to form a fair world order," the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences president added. According to him, Beijing and Moscow need to respond to new challenges jointly.

"I believe that the new era is encouraging us to do that, and we should expand cooperation," Xie Fuzhan concluded.