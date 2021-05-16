Azerbaijani forces remain on Armenian soil, Yerevan says

YEREVAN, May 16. /TASS/. The situation in the Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is unsolved and Azerbaijan’s forces still remain there, the Armenian Defense Ministry stated on Sunday.

"The situation after provocations by Azerbaijan’s armed forces in certain border areas of Armenia’s Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces as of May 16 remained unchanged. At night the Azerbaijani side tried to carry out works on the home front, which were curbed by the Armenian units. The situation is stable, the representatives of Azerbaijan’s armed forces are not carrying out any fortification works and are not trying to whip up tension," the statement said.