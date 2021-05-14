Greece allows entry of unlimited number of Russians

ATHENS, May 14. /TASS/. Greek authorities have canceled the entry quota of 4,000 Russians per week and allowed entry to an unlimited number of Russian citizens provided they either have a vaccination certificate, or a negative PCR-test result, or a certificate of a prior COVID-19 infection and the presence of antibodies. A requirement of a compulsory seven-day quarantine has also been waived for these travelers, according to the government bulletin published on Friday.

It is also noted that entry to Greece is allowed to citizens of EU and Schengen countries, their spouses or cohabitants as well as their minor children.