Tajikistan’s forces shell Kyrgyz territory, Bishkek says

BISHKEK, May 1. /TASS/. Tajikistan’s forces started shelling Kyrgyzstan’s territory on Saturday, the Border Service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security reported.

"In the area of Arka in the Leileksky district of the Batkensky region (Kyrgyzstan) the Tajik servicemen opened fire on Kyrgyz citizens’ houses," the statement said.

According to the Border Service, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border remains "tense." "The border units of the Kyrgyz Border Service of the State Committee for National Security are on the defensive."

The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan near the Golovnoy water intake facility escalated on April 28, after clashes had sparked between residents of the two countries’ border areas. On April 29, armed skirmishes between Kyrgyz and Tajik servicemen broke out. Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of using mortars, machine guns and Mi-24 military helicopters. On the evening of April 29, the sides agreed to a ceasefire and the pullout of troops.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry, 33 Kyrgyz citizens were killed and more than 120 others were injured in the conflict on the border with Tajikistan. The bulk of casualties are civilians. During the clashes in the republic several dozen buildings were burnt down or destroyed, including a school, a border outpost and a firefighting unit. Nearly 10,000 civilians have been evacuated from the zone of clashes.