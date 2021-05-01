Russian, Turkish military conduct join patrol in northeast Syria

AL-HASAKAH /Syria/, May 1. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish servicemen have conducted a joint patrol mission in Syria’s northeast, along the longest-ever route exceeding 100 km in total, convoy commander Col. Andrei Titov told TASS.

"Today, a joint Russian-Turkish patrol mission from the Sheyrek crossing was completed. <…> The patrol’s route was extended to include more populated areas. The mission proceeded in normal regime, the personnel and the equipment fulfilled their objectives. In the majority of towns and villages, people greeted the convoy," Titov said.

The Russian and Turkish servicemen met at a crossing point near the town of Sheyrek. For the first time ever, the convoy covered more than 100 km, visiting 10 towns and villages.

Over 60 servicemen from the two countries and 10 vehicles took part in the mission. Helicopters of the Russian army aviation provided aerial support. The Russian military travelled on Tigr (Tiger) all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles, Rys (Lynx) armored vehicles, BTR-80 wheeled amphibious armoured personnel carriers and Typhoon Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored vehicles. Their Turkish counterparts used Kirpi MRAP armored vehicles.

On October 22, 2019, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey adopted a memorandum on joint activities aimed at resolving the situation in northeastern Syria. Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian troops were deployed to areas adjacent to the Turkish safe zone. Russian and Turkish troops launched joint patrols east of the Euphrates River on November 1. The sides jointly designate patrol routes.