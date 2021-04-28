Russian plane with medicine, medical equipment onboard lands in India

NEW DELHI, April 28. /TASS/. A Russian il-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with medical equipment allocated to help India in the fight against COVID-19 onboard landed in New Delhi on Wednesday, spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in India Dmitry Solodov told reporters, noting that the second plane is expected to arrive shortly.

"The plane has landed. There will be another plane. We are expecting it in a few hours’ time," he said.

The Kremlin earlier informed that more than shipments weighing more than 22 tonnes will be delivered to India aboard two planes. The shipments will contain 20 machines producing oxygen, 75 ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 boxes of COVID-19 medicines.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the decision to provide urgent humanitarian aid to India to help the country to tackle the COVID-19 epidemic.