Transnistria head hopes Sputnik V supply will help defeat pandemic

CHISINAU, April 5. /TASS/. The delivery of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine will be of serious help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, leader of the unrecognized republic Vadim Krasnoselsky noted Monday when commenting on epidemiological developments in the region.

"I heard information about the Covid situation in the republic. It is difficult but manageable. The Health Ministry is handling the flow of patients, but the number of serious cases has grown. Like everybody, I hope that a third wave will recede and, I hope to God, will be the last one. We are placing great hopes on vaccination. The inoculation campaign has been launched. I am sure that the process will be invigorated further after the Russian vaccine is supplied to Transnistria," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Last week, Krasnoselsky had a meeting with Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak and reported after it that Transnistria would receive a batch of Sputnik V as humanitarian aid in April.

The IMAS polling company conducted a poll in March in Moldova, showing that 31% of the respondents prefer to get a shot of Sputnik V, while 10% say they would choose a vaccine received from the West, AstraZeneca or Pfizer.

Transnistria launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on March 29. By now, 240 health workers got AstraZeneca jabs delivered from Moldova. Overall, the unrecognized republic has recorded 42,400 coronavirus cases, including 36,500 recoveries and 939 fatalities.