Russian rescuers deliver all humanitarian aid to recepients in Karabakh

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. All humanitarian cargo, delivered from Russia to Nagorno-Karabakh, has been taken to distribution centers in the unrecognized republic, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS on Saturday.

"The humanitarian aid that had arrived by rail has been completely allocated among regions of Nagorno-Karabakh. The cargo was delivered <…> to distribution points and is already being actively used for restoring houses and social facilities," the press service said.

The last batch of the humanitarian delivery, taken to the Martuni and Martakert districts, comprises about 5,000 square meters of glass and almost 70 tons of corrugated sheet metal for reconstruction works.

Overall, the humanitarian delivery to Nagorno-Karabakh included 20 mobile diesel generators, six UAZ vehicles, eight fire tankers and one truck-mounted crane. Construction materials were also sent to the conflict-hit region, such as over 22,000 square meters of glass, about 1,000 cubic meters of wood, chipboard and plywood, as well as 13,000 square meters of corrugated sheet metal.

Besides, the humanitarian cargo sent to Nagorno-Karabakh also includes over 34,600 blankets, 1,800 mattresses, 1,900 pillows, 3,200 bedding sets, 940 sets of furniture, 4,000 beds and 500 stoves.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku and Yerevan have disputed sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh since February 1988, when the region announced its secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. In the armed conflict of 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjoining districts.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region.

Only one ceasefire violation has been recorded since then. Thousands of refugees, who had to flee amid intense fighting, already returned to their homes with the help of peacekeepers.