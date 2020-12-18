Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus exceeds 169,000

MINSK, December 18. /TASS/. As many as 1,917 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 169,000, the health ministry reported on Friday.

"As many as 169,648 people, or 1.8% of the country’s population, have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that the daily tally was 1,917.

"A total of 1,308 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said, adding that ten such deaths were reported during the past day. According to the latest update, as many as 147,316 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,919 during the day. A total of 3,718,238 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted in the country since the epidemic outbreak, including 30,059 during the past day.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. The authorities pledge that the country’s public health system is prepared for the second wave of the epidemic. However, people are requested to wear face masks in public places. A vaccination campaign as part of post-registration tests of the Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine kicked off in Belarus from October 1.