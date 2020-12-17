Islamic State building up its potential in Afghanistan, says Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, December 17. /TASS/. The terrorist group Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) is building up its potential in Afghanistan to propagate extremist activities in neighboring Central Asian countries, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva said on Thursday.

"The country is regularly rocked by bloody terror attacks, which, regrettably, have become an everyday practice in the recent years," she said at a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan. "It is yet another evidence to the presence of terrorist elements of various types in that country."

According to the Russian diplomat, Islamic State was behind many large-scale attacks. "We see that its Afghan wing has not taken to the woods, on the contrary, it keeps on building up its potential to propagate terrorist activities to neighboring Central Asia," she warned. "Let alone the fact, that cells of foreign militants, most of whom have combat experience after Syria and Iraq, continue to operate in that country."

"Among other sad incidents are an attack of the Kabul University and missile attack on the capital city," she added.