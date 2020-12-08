Supplies of Sputnik V vaccine to all Russian regions to begin after December 10 — minister

MOSCOW, December 8./TASS/. About half of the Russian regions have already received batches of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, while supplies to the other regions will begin after December 10, Russian Minister of Healthcare Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"About 50% of the regions have already received it within the framework of planned vaccination," the minister said in an interview with Nailya Asker-zade for Vesti program on Rossiya-1 television. The Moscow and Novosibirsk regions, as well as the Komi Region may be the next to begin vaccination, according to Murashko.

"After [December] 10, the deliveries of the vaccine to all regions will begin," he added.

Staff of the medical establishments, teachers, social workers and people with chronic illnesses will be the first to get the vaccine. "The personnel ensuring round-the-clock activity of certain vital services must also be top on the list," the minister added.

Russia registered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world under the name of Sputnik V on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Post-registration testing of the vaccine began in Moscow on September 7, with first volunteers getting the first vaccine shot on September 9. Large-scale vaccination was launched in the capital city on December 5.