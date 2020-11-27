Sputnik V trials in Belarus show vaccine efficacy of about 95%

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Belarus showed that it is about 95% effective, Russia’s Ambassador in Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said in a televised interview with Rossiya’24 news channel on Friday.

"The clinical trials involving 100 Belarusian citizens showed high efficacy of the Russian vaccine [Sputnik V] - approximately 95%. It is a very important result," he said.

According to Mezentsev, Belarusian and Russian specialists feel optimistic about joint work in studying the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and about its potential use in Belarus.

The ambassador added that Moscow expects the Belarusian counterparts to register the vaccine in conformity with strict regulations of the country’s health ministry and government. Afterwards, it will be possible to discuss substantial supplies to Belarus for vaccination. Talks are underway about the Russian vaccine production jointly with Belarus.

Belarus was the first foreign country to launch clinical trials after Sputnik V was registered in Russia. Eight medical institutions, selected as research centers, entered clinical studies in Belarus.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July.