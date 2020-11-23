{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

UN ready to work with Russia to ensure humanitarian assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh

The secretary general also had telephone talks with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to stress the organization’s readiness to offer humanitarian assistance to the countries

UNITED NATIONS, November 23. /TASS/. United Nations specialists are ready to work jointly with Russia to assess the volume of humanitarian assistance needed in Nagorno-Karabakh, United Nations Secretary General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"In response to a request from the Russian Federation and pending further details on the role and operating modalities of the Russian Inter-agency Humanitarian Response Centre, the Secretary-General has confirmed that the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and relevant UN entities are ready to cooperate and to discuss possible interaction and collaboration on the ground, including for the purpose of undertaking an initial independent inter-agency assessment in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas, as soon as conditions permit, in order to obtain a comprehensive picture of the humanitarian needs on the ground," he told journalists.

He also said that the secretary general had had telephone talks with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to stress the organization’s readiness to offer humanitarian assistance to the countries.

"We hope that the cessation of hostilities will enable humanitarian actors to have the necessary access to all people in need in all areas affected by the conflict, including people displaced by the conflict, particularly in and around Nagorno-Karabakh," he added.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are to maintain the positions that they held and Russian peacekeepers are to be deployed to the region.

On November 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the establishment of an inter-agency humanitarian response center in Nagorno-Karabakh. The first Russian convoys with humanitarian aid were sent to Stepanakert on November 20. The second convoy set off for Nagorno-Karabakh on November 21. The Russian emergencies ministry will deliver 345 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes, mostly building materials to restore social infrastructure facilities and housing damaged during the hostilities.

UN working on deploying mine clearance mission to Nagorno-Karabakh
It will likely start with a needs assessment mission in early December, spokesperson for UN Peacekeeping said
Read more
Putin says US electoral system has problems
It’s up to Washington to change the old scheme, Russian President added
Read more
Russian peacekeeper wounded in mine explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh
An Azerbaijani officer was killed and four representatives of the Emergencies Ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic were injured, according to the top brass
Read more
Belarusian interior ministry confirms use of riot control tools against protesters
The number of participants in unauthorized rallies is gradually decreasing, Belarusian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said
Read more
US officially confirms it is no longer party to Open Skies Treaty
According to O’Brien, the Treaty on Open Skies is one of the "outdated treaties and agreements"
Read more
Kiev can stick to Transnistria scenario in Minsk talks — expert
According to the analyst, such a turn is unfavorable in settling the Donbass crisis
Read more
Russia’s Embassy in US requires information about Mayfair Mall shooting in Wisconsin
Eight people were injured during the shooting at the shopping mall
Read more
Russian Navy boosts advanced warships’ share in 2020 by a third
In all, 35 submarines and surface ships were laid down, floated out and accepted for service in the Navy this year, according to the top brass
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 24,581 in the past day
Russia reports over 24,000 COVID-19 cases for third day in a row
Read more
Treaty on Open Skies to lose viability after US walkout, Kremlin says
Washington on Sunday officially confirmed that the United States was no longer a participant in the treaty
Read more
Azerbaijani president describes situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as ‘promising’
According to Ilham Aliyev, the trilateral statement is an important step aimed at establishing a lasting and durable peace in the region
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Defense firm delivers Ratnik combat outfits to Russian troops ahead of schedule
The arrival of about 18,000 outfits was not stalled by the pandemic and the restrictions imposed
Read more
Power plant in Russia's Vladivostok halts operation due to snow cyclone
Over 90,000 residents of the city are left without electricity
Read more
Russian peacekeepers escort first Azerbaijani military convoy from Shusha
A convoy of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces consisted of three Kamaz trucks with personnel
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
German Business Association calls on US to lift sanctions against Nord Stream 2
The newspaper cites the letter OAOEV sent to Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and number of influential members of the US Democratic Party
Read more
Russia's Sputnik V anti-COVID vaccine to be priced much lower than Pfizer’s and Moderna’s
The price of the Russian vaccine will be made public next week
Read more
Russian lawmaker calls on NATO signatories to Open Skies Treaty not to share data with US
Leonid Slutsky slammed the United Nations withdrawal from the Treaty as a "lopsided game"
Read more
Moscow vows tough response if parties to Open Skies Treaty share data with US
The US demands the Europeans bar Russia from making observation flights over US military facilities in Europe, which is a blatant violation of the treaty, the diplomat said
Read more
Putin says joint statement on Karabakh was authored by all three signatory sides
According to the Russian leader, as a matter of fact, these were agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia, whereas "Russia was only a mediator and undertook under this document to carry out peaceful disengagement"
Read more
Lukashenko warns about US intelligence centers outside Warsaw, Kiev
The Belarusian president added that using the Internet and cutting-edge technology, the US agents "rock the entire planet"
Read more
Belarus’ foreign policy to be focused on Russia - top diplomat
However, Belarus is not going to refuse from other directions of cooperation, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said
Read more
Pandemic triggers systemic economic crisis, unprecedented since Great Depression - Putin
Moscow ready to provide vaccines to countries in need, said the Russian president
Read more
Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts aboard docks with ISS
The manned spacecraft’s docking with the ISS is performed in an automatic mode
Read more
Russian Helicopters delivers first Ansat helicopter to Republika Srpska
Two more Ansat helicopters for police needs will be handed over to the Republika Srpska in 2021 and 2022, CEO of Russian Helicopters Andrei Boginsky said
Read more
Azerbaijan, Armenia have the right to choose foreign policy partners, Lavrov says
According to the Russian top diplomat, "the art of politics is to take all factors that impact the situation in a region into account when promoting various initiatives"
Read more
PlayStation’s Jim Ryan: ‘I wouldn’t recommend another console launch amid a pandemic’
"Absolutely everything is sold. And everything will be sold in Russia, there’s no doubt about that"
Read more
Press review: Russia’s humanitarian response in Karabakh and is the dollar doomed in 2021
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 19
Read more
Putin warns against hampering implementation of agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the meeting about attempts to protract the implementation the agreements committed to paper in the joint statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Read more
Russian PM announces integration of development institutions into five centers
The cabinet has analyzed the activities of the main 40 working development institutions
Read more
US deployed strategic bombers to Middle East - US Central Command
The number of bombers deployed to the region was not specified
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev wins ATP Finals in London
This is the first win for 24-year-old Medvedev in the Nitto ATP Finals on his second time playing in the tournament
Read more
Georgia’s ruling party wins in 17 voting districts in 2nd round of parliamentary elections
The second round was held amid a boycott of the opposition, which does not recognize results of the first round
Read more
Trump believes he has enough data on fraudulent votes to change election results
The investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, he noted
Read more
Press review: Biden’s likely policy on China trade and EU’s plan to cut US defense leash
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 23rd
Read more
Russian checkpoint’s work not affected by lockdown in China border city
The railway and automobile checkpoints on the border with Russia are working with some restrictions as previously, Russia’s Consul-General in Harbin Vladimir Oschepkov said
Read more
Russia developing new weapon to replace Iskander tactical missile system
The Iskander-M is unique and its upgraded potential "has been tapped by less than a half," Russia’s Missile Forces and Artillery chief stressed
Read more
Putin says it’s early to congratulate US election winner as legal issues not sorted out
Russia ready to work with any US president, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Russia to seek firm guarantees that parties to Open Skies Treaty meet their commitments
Russian diplomats said the US withdrawal from the treaty did not increase security of the US and its allies
Read more
Russia intends to prevent further bloodshed in Karabakh, Russian Defense Minister says
An intergovernmental delegation came with a big plan, Sergey Shoygu noted
Read more
Plans to improve relations with Armenia may create new situation - Azerbaijani president
"Everyone will benefit from it, including people living in the region and our neighbors, and the entire world will be safer," Aliyev emphasized
Read more
US withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty comes into force on Sunday
Joseph Biden called Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Treaty short-sighted, noting that it would increase tensions between the West and Russia
Read more
Hainan's first business jet repair base begins operating
The industrial site belongs to the commercial carrier Deer Jet, a subsidiary of Hainan Airlines
Read more
Putin extends counter-sanctions until end of 2021
The government has been instructed to ensure the implementation of the decree and, if necessary, make proposals to change the period of validity of these counter-sanctions
Read more
Russia introduces travel ban for 25 UK citizens in response to London’s sanctions
Any unfriendly steps will not remain without an inevitable proportionate response, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Armenia felt Russia's support during the war in Karabakh, Pashinyan says
Armenian Prime Minister expressed confidence that in the near future, ties between Armenia and Russia will deepen
Read more
Russia's entire population to encounter coronavirus, doctor says
To date, 2,039,926 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,551,414 patients having recovered from the disease
Read more
Dodon dubs Sandu’s statement on Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria as mistake
Dodon voiced regret that Sandu reneged on her pre-election pledge to cooperate with Russia
Read more
Brazil to sign letter of intent on potential purchase of Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Brazil is set to receive nearly 143 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses, which can be used to vaccinate about a third of the country’s population
Read more
Press review: Pompeo’s surprise Tbilisi tour and Russia’s revenge against Silicon Valley
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 20
Read more