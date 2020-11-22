Georgian Dream wins in all 17 constituencies in 2nd round of parliamentary polls

TBILISI, November 22. /TASS/. Candidates for majority MPs from the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party won in all 17 single-mandate constituencies during the second round of parliamentary elections on Saturday, the Central Election Commission said on its website on Sunday.

Current MP Beka Odisharia won elections in the Tbilisi district of Mtatsminda-Krtsanisi with 91.57% of the vote. Georgian Dream’s candidate Nodar Turdzeladze secured victory in the Vake district with 93.72%. Former Minister of Health David Sergeenko garnered 89.92% of the vote in Saburtalo. Former Minister for the Execution of Sentences Kakha Kakhishvili is winning in Insani with 92.15% of the vote.

Sozar Subari, former adviser on regional policy to the prime minister, is winning in the Samgori metropolitan area with 88.68% of the vote, and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Georgy Volsky received 89.95% of the vote in Didube-Chugureti.

Former player of the Georgian national football team Mikhail Kavelashvili received 91.4% of the vote in the Nadzaladevi region, and the current president of the Football Federation Levan Kobiashvili is gaining 89.36% of the vote in Gldani.

Georgian Dream nominees are also winning in the remaining nine single-mandate constituencies outside Tbilisi.

On Saturday, Georgia held the second round of parliamentary elections in 17 out of 30 single-seat constituencies. Eight of 17 single-seat constituencies are located in the capital of Tbilisi. The first round took place on October 31. According to the CEC, the ruling party won 48.22% of the vote and also secured victory in 13 single-seat constituencies.

The Strength is in Unity opposition coalition, which includes the United National Movement party founded by ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili, comes in second with 27.18%.

The second round was held amid a boycott of the opposition, which does not recognize results of the first round. As Executive Secretary of the Georgian Dream Irakli Kobakhidze noted earlier, in total the party would receive 90 out of 150 mandates in the new convocation of parliament.