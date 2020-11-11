Azerbaijani leader says Nagorno-Karabakh war is over

BAKU, November 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has had a meeting with military servicemen Wednesday to declare that the war in Nagorno-Karabakh is over, the state Azerbaijani TV reports.
"The patriotic war is over," he said when visiting a hospital treating servicemen injured in the conflict.
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.