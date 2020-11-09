Baku posts video of seizing key Karabakh town of Shusha

The video posted on the ministry’s YouTube channel shows Azerbaijani servicemen hoisting the flag of Azerbaijan over one of administrative buildings in Shusha, the second largest town in Nagorno-Karabakh, and reporting to Azerbaijan’s President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

BAKU, November 9. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry uploaded a video on Monday, showing that its armed forces captured the key town of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

Ceasefire agreements have been reached three times but the hostilities continue and the warring parties keep blaming each other for violating the truce.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.

In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.