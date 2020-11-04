Trump defeats Biden in Montana - CNN forecast

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Joseph Biden in Montana, which is traditionally considered "Republican", according to forecasts from CNN and Fox News, as well as the New York Times.

Their data reflects the preliminary results of counting more than 63% of the votes. Trump is gaining more than 52%, while his rival Biden is gaining over 45%.

The state holds three electoral votes out of the 270 needed to win the election.

Nationwide, American citizens headed to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections are being held.