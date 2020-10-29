Kazakhstan reports sharp increase in coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN, October 29. /TASS/. Over the past day, doctors Kazakhstan have identified 268 new coronavirus cases, which is 120 more than the day before. The total number of infected has reached 111,100, the interdepartmental commission on preventing the spread of coronavirus said on Thursday.

Over the past eight days, the increase in the number of new cases was in the range of 140-268. In relation to the population (18.7 mln people), the share of infected is 0.5%, and the infection rate over the past 24 hours in relation to the total number of residents is 0.0014%. The maximum number of new cases over one day was recorded on July 9 - 1,962.

According to the commission, a total of 106,059 people recovered, 176 people recovered over the past 24 hours. The number of deaths due to coronavirus reached 1,835, increasing by five over the past day. In total, as of October 19, 3,309,626 tests for coronavirus were carried out in the country.

The state of emergency due to coronavirus was in effect in Kazakhstan from March 16 to May 11. On July 5, due to the worsening epidemiological situation, the republic's authorities re-introduced a number of additional restrictions. Their gradual mitigation began on August 17, and on August 31 the second stage of quarantine relaxation began. At the same time, since mid-October, restrictive measures were reinforced in several regions of the country.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.