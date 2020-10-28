Russia’s coronavirus situation keeps worsening, deputy prime minister says

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The situation with the novel coronavirus infection in Russia keeps deteriorating, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told a meeting of the cabinet members and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
"The situation continues to deteriorate, the average daily incidence rate is 1%, but given the figures that we have this is enough," Golikova said.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, nearly 44 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.16 mln deaths have been reported.
To date, 1,563,976 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,171,301 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 26,935 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.