{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Russia’s coronavirus situation keeps worsening, deputy prime minister says

To date, 1,563,976 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,171,301 patients having recovered from the disease

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The situation with the novel coronavirus infection in Russia keeps deteriorating, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told a meeting of the cabinet members and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"The situation continues to deteriorate, the average daily incidence rate is 1%, but given the figures that we have this is enough," Golikova said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

Read also
Moscow’s COVID-19 restrictions proven effective, says chief sanitary doctor

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, nearly 44 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.16 mln deaths have been reported.

To date, 1,563,976 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,171,301 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 26,935 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Moscow’s COVID-19 restrictions proven effective, says chief sanitary doctor
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin earlier announced preventive measures due to the surging number of coronavirus cases in the capital
Read more
Russia hopes Turkey fulfills its obligations on Hagia Sophia, top diplomat says
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that for Russians Hagia Sophia is particularly valuable from the spiritual point of view
Read more
Putin says US presence in Afghanistan good for security
According to Putin, the Americans share data on anti-terror with their Russian colleagues
Read more
Armenia ready for compromises but will never accept Karabakh’s capitulation
Read more
Decline in antibody levels 2-3 months post-vaccination is normal, says scientist
Cellular memory will guarantee repeat generation of the antibodies, according to the Sputnik V vaccine developer
Read more
Russia considers all scenarios over US' withdrawal from Treaty on Open Skies — envoy
The diplomat pointed out that the artificial crisis, created through Washington’s steps, does not facilitate strategic stability
Read more
Erdogan says Turkey will not refuse from Russian S400 systems, despite US’ position
Turkish President said that the United States was free to use any sanctions it liked
Read more
Press review: Time’s up on Belarus opposition’s ultimatum and one week to go till US vote
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 26th
Read more
Moscow ranks fourth in 100 best cities for living and business list
Moscow historically has been one of the international cultural and civilizational centers, Deputy Mayor of the capital Natalia Sergunina noted
Read more
Moscow ready not to deploy 9M729 missiles in European Russia, Putin says
Putin suggested considering "specific options of mutual verification measures for lifting the existing concerns"
Read more
ISS crew to eliminate fracture aboard orbital outpost after Soyuz spacecraft’s landing
According to a source in the domestic space industry, some measurements need to be taken with the closed hatches
Read more
Roscosmos CEO congratulates Soyuz MS-16 crew on safe landing
The Soyuz MS-16 spaceship’s reentry vehicle with Roscosmos cosmonauts and NASA astronaut landed at 05:54 Moscow time in the steppe southeast of the city of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan
Read more
Armenian prime minister reports about civilian casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh
The world community’s efforts on establishing a ceasefire in the conflict zone have again failed, said Nikol Pashinyan
Read more
Clashes continue in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia says
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
US, EU capitals redouble efforts to contain Russia’s development - Lavrov
West has made it a rule to talk with Russia based on the presumption of its guilt, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
Oxygen supply system deactivated in Russian ISS section due to malfunction
According to Roscosmos, there is no danger to the crew and the space station itself
Read more
Troops in Russia’s east to redeploy latest S-300 missile system to Kuril Islands in drills
During the exercise, the S-300V4 teams will accomplish combat training assignments at unknown practice ranges
Read more
Moon mining rush: Russia to draw UN’s attention to US plans to grab lunar resources
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April, proclaiming Washington’s right to extract various metals and other mineral resources on the Moon, particularly within the late phases of the Artemis lunar program
Read more
Putin congratulates UFC Champ Nurmagomedov on another win
The 32-year-old Russian fighter currently holds an unblemished record of 29 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights
Read more
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 carrier
The previously planned visits and meetings will be postponed
Read more
Kremlin castigates Biden’s remark about Russia being biggest threat to US
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on US presidential candidate Joe Biden’s statement that Russia was the biggest threat to the US at the moment
Read more
Baku declares right to strike enemy military facilities regardless of their location
According to Azerbaijan's top brass, Armenia is advertently inflaming the situation
Read more
Lukashenko: Students taking part in Belarus protests should be expelled
The Belarusian president said the same should apply to lecturers and professors engaged in protests
Read more
Biden says Russia key threat to US
China is its biggest competitor, the Democratic presidential contender said
Read more
Russian Su-27 fighter intercepts US, German spy planes over Baltic Sea
The foreign reconnaissance planes were not allowed to violate Russia’s state border, according to the National Defense Control Center
Read more
Karabakh settlement should not transform into platform for Russian-US rivalry — Kremlin
On the evening of October 25, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers approved a Nagorno-Karabakh humanitarian ceasefire brokered by the US
Read more
Algeria receives 1st batch of MiG-29 fighter aircraft from Russia, reports say
The fighters were delivered disassembled and are now being prepared for their first flights at the Oran airbase
Read more
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Read more
Press review: Iran, Russia accused of ‘meddling’ and Turkey’s Karabakh gamble irks Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 23
Read more
Armenian, Russian security chiefs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia’s defense ministry reported on Monday morning that Baku had violated the ceasefire, opening artillery fire at the positions of the Nagorno-Karabakh defense army in the northeastern section of the contact line
Read more
Lavrov reiterates Moscow’s support for constitutional reform in Belarus
The sides also "touched upon pressing issues of cooperation within the framework of key international organizations"
Read more
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
The conversation was held on the Turkish side’s initiative
Read more
Latest corvette built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet holds artillery firings in Sea of Japan
The Pacific Fleet’s auxiliary vessels and aircraft and helicopters of its naval aviation are providing support for the corvette’s trials at sea, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Russian health ministry rules out commercial coronavirus vaccination for foreigners
"Any form of commercial vaccine supply can be discussed only after the domestic demand is satisfied," an aide to Russia's health minister said
Read more
Russia’s defense chief highlights tension along borders with NATO countries
The North Atlantic Alliance is improving its military infrastructure, stockpiling supplies, armament and military hardware near the Union State’s borders, according to the top brass
Read more
Turkish F-16 may be used in case of external aggression against Azerbaijan — Aliyev
According to the head of state, there are "about five to six" Turkish F-16 jets in Azerbaijan
Read more
German defense attache summoned to Russian Defense Ministry
According to Moscow, involvement of personnel and dual-use aviation of non-nuclear NATO countries, such as Germany, in drilling scenarios of the use of nuclear weapons is a flagrant violation of the Nonproliferation Treaty
Read more
Putin approves strategy for development of Russian Arctic zone through 2035
The president announced plans to endorse the strategy in April 2019
Read more
First component of Sputnik V received by 19,000 people in Moscow Region
According to the scientist, the preparation is developed in such a way that not only antibodies but also neutralizing antibodies are produced, which are 1.5-2 times higher than in those who had the infection
Read more
Russian company to launch production of Canadian tractors
Production will be launched at a new tractor plant that will be built in Rostov-on-Don
Read more
Press review: Putin offers missile moratorium and Biden says Russia biggest threat to US
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 27
Read more
Azerbaijan will ‘go all the way’ if Armenia does not leave its territories, president says
The situation with a continuous ceasefire and a frozen conflict does not suit Azerbaijan, the president said
Read more
Azerbaijani president says Armenia is supplied with weapons from aboard
"We are fighting unaided", he said
Read more
Putin requests banning inspections of small business by December 31, 2021
A moratorium on planned inspections of small and mid-sized businesses was imposed in Russia starting the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic-related situation
Read more
Austria expresses interest in Russian coronavirus vaccine
The new director general of the Austrian-Russian Friendship Society revealed that a proposal was voiced that either the organization's members travel to Russia to get vaccinated or the vaccine is shipped to Austria
Read more
Russia’s Glonass-K satellite successfully launched into calculated orbit
The the Russian Defense Ministry’s information department pointed out that the launch and the operation were carried out as planned
Read more
Ceasefire between Baku, Yerevan to take effect Monday
Armenian Foreign Ministerand Azerbaijani Foreign Minister met with Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun and reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to implement and abide by the humanitarian ceasefire
Read more
Yerevan says Baku bombarded Armenian territory near Iranian border Tuesday morning
The incident took place at 10:00-10:15 local time, according to Armenian Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan
Read more
New Japanese PM plans to finalize talks on Kuril Islands
Yoshihide Suga said that during his first program speech at the Japanese parliament transmitted on national TV
Read more
Russian embassy slams proposed US visa restrictions for journalists
The unjustified complication of bureaucratic procedures and the creation of artificial barriers for the normal work of foreign journalists do not correspond with the concepts of freedom of speech and equal access to information, the Russian diplomatic mission said
Read more
Daily growth of coronavirus cases in Poland surpasses 16,000
Currently, 20,700 beds for COVID-19 patients and 1,500 ventilators are available in the country
Read more