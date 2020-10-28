Russia’s coronavirus situation keeps worsening, deputy prime minister says

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The situation with the novel coronavirus infection in Russia keeps deteriorating, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told a meeting of the cabinet members and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"The situation continues to deteriorate, the average daily incidence rate is 1%, but given the figures that we have this is enough," Golikova said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.