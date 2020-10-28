Moscow’s COVID-19 restrictions proven effective, says chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The phased restrictions that were introduced in Moscow due to the coronavirus have demonstrated their effectiveness, the city’s Chief Sanitary Doctor Elena Andreyeva said during an online meeting of the Moscow city assembly on Wednesday.

"All measures have proven to be effective so far, including the phased restrictions," she pointed out.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin earlier announced preventive measures due to the surging number of coronavirus cases in the capital and an anticipated rise in respiratory infections.

In particular, employers were ordered to shift at least 30% of their staff to telecommuting and enforce disease control measures at workplaces. All employees over 65 years of age and those who suffer from chronic diseases listed by the health department were to be transferred to remote work, unless their presence at work was crucial. Besides, Moscow residents over 65 and those with chronic diseases were recommended to self-isolate.

On October 19, sixth-11th graders were shifted to remote learning, while first to fifth graders returned to schools.