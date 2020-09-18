Libyan National Army announces launch of intra-Libyan dialogue — statement

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Command General of the Libyan National Army (LNA) announced the launch of intra-Libyan dialogue in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Friday.

"With active participation of the LNA, the intra-Libyan internal dialogue has been launched," the statement says.

According to the document, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Ahmed Maiteeq, is taking part in the negotiations. Moreover, the LNA announced it was ready to reopen the republic’s oil fields for the period of one month.

Earlier on Friday, LNA General Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar announced that the country would resume oil production and export in a bid to prevent further deterioration of the economic situation in Libya.

Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government, seated in the east of the country, along with the elected parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. The conflicting parties have been fighting for control over the capital city for more than a year, after Haftar launched an offensive in April 2019 with an aim of what he called liberation of the city from terrorists.

Oil production on the majority of fields in the country was actually halted in early 2020. According to data of the National Oil Corporation, Libya sustained losses of almost $10 bln as a result of the production halt and closing of oil loading ports in the east of the country.