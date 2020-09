MINSK, September 8. /TASS/. Members of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council Maria Kolesnikova, Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov passed through the border control at the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, Belarusian State Border Committee Spokesman Anton Bychkovsky told TASS.

"We confirm that they passed through the border control at the Alexandrovka border crossing point at 4 am," he said.