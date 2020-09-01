EU to extend sanctions on Russian nationals for another six months — source

BRUSSELS, September 1. /TASS/. The European Union will soon extend its sanctions on Russian individuals, which expire on September 15, for another six months, a source in one of the delegations to the Council of the European Union told TASS on Tuesday.

"Restrictions are expected to be extended for another six months in the near future," he said.

According to the diplomat, a political decision on extending the sanctions will be made at one of the upcoming meetings. After that, it will be approved by the Council of the EU and published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

In 2014, the European Union began to impose sanctions on Russian and Ukrainian nationals whose "actions undermined Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence." The EU’s blacklist currently includes 175 people and 44 entities, mostly state agencies and military units of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The European Union’s sanctions on Russia also include economic restrictions and Crimea-related sanctions.