Putin: Sanctions against Russia can be overcome

MOSCOW, August 20 /TASS/. Sanctions introduced against Russia and obstructing development of Crimea create problems but can be overcome, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I regret to say that certain obstacles and roadblocks are created for us there [in Crimea] by different methods. Well-known restrictions, sanctions and so on are introduced," the head of state said. "Nevertheless, this is a matter of skill. Where there's a will there's a way, so we will overcome any difficulties," Putin asserted.