Around 1.5 mln tourists visited Crimea in July

"From July 1 to July 31, 1.432 mln tourists vacationed in Crimea. Of these, 31.9% arrived by air, 62.7% - via Crimean Bridge by cars and buses, 5% - by rail, and less than 1% - through the state border of Russia at Armyansk, Dzhankoy, Perekop sites," Aksenov wrote on his Vkontakte social network page.

He added that the average occupancy of accommodation facilities in July was 80%, which reached 95% for a number of properties.

Crimea set records in terms of tourist flow in 2018 and 2019. Thus, in 2018, 6.8 mln people visited the peninsula, and in 2019, 7.4 mln tourists arrived in the region. In 2020, the holiday season in Crimea began with a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. The republic, according to various estimates, has lost 1 - 2 mln tourists. Hotels and health resorts of the peninsula began to accommodate visitors from other regions of the country from July 1. Prior to that, they had worked only for residents of the region for two weeks.