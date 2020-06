Russia does not raise matter of having sanctions eased — Kremlin spokesman

BRUSSELS, June 10. /TASS/. Permanent representatives of 27 EU member-states have agreed on extending for another year the restrictions against Crimea and Sevastopol in accordance with the policy of non-recognition of the Black Sea peninsula’s reunification with Russia, a source in the EU Council told TASS.

"The ambassadors have agreed on extending sanctions for a year until June 23, 2021," the source said.