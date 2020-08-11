Two Belarusian presidential candidates plan to challenge election results

MINSK, August 11. /TASS/. Belarusian presidential candidate Andrei Dmitriyev plans to file a complaint with the Central Election Commission, challenging the results of the August 9 presidential election, as he himself told TASS on Tuesday.

"I will file a complaint with the Central Election Commission tomorrow (on August 12) at noon, requesting that the election’s results should not be recognized," Dmitriyev said.

Presidential candidate Sergei Cherechen is working on a similar complaint, his spokesperson Viktoria Strelkovskaya told TASS.