Two Belarusian presidential candidates plan to challenge election results

MINSK, August 11. /TASS/. Belarusian presidential candidate Andrei Dmitriyev plans to file a complaint with the Central Election Commission, challenging the results of the August 9 presidential election, as he himself told TASS on Tuesday.
"I will file a complaint with the Central Election Commission tomorrow (on August 12) at noon, requesting that the election’s results should not be recognized," Dmitriyev said.
Presidential candidate Sergei Cherechen is working on a similar complaint, his spokesperson Viktoria Strelkovskaya told TASS.
Presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya earlier filed a complaint with the Central Election Commission, saying she refused to recognize the election’s outcome.
According to preliminary results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.08% of the vote, Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.09% and the other three presidential candidates gained less than 2%. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, about 3,000 people were detained during protests, dozens of police officers and demonstrators suffered injuries.