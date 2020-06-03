UK notes Russia’s presidential decree on nuclear deterrence policy — Foreign Office

LONDON, June 3. /TASS/. The United Kingdom notes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree approving the fundamentals of the nuclear deterrence policy and favors international cooperation on the non-proliferation issue, a Foreign Office spokesperson told TASS on Wednesday.

"We note the publication of Russia’s Nuclear Deterrence Policy Framework. The UK will continue to work with NATO allies and other nuclear weapons states, including Russia, to uphold the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. It is vital that we prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology and achieve nuclear disarmament - leading to a safer future for all nations," she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on June 2 a decree on approving the fundamentals of the nuclear deterrence policy. The document signed by the Russian president replaces a similar one approved 10 years ago and valid until 2020. The new strategy confirms that Russia’s state policy in the sphere of nuclear deterrence is of a defensive nature. One of the document’s main principles is compliance with international arms control obligations.