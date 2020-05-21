{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Russian envoy calls on Canada, US to stop spreading fakes in OSCE

The Russian diplomat on Thursday recalled that Canadian and US envoys at the online meeting of the council last week tried to accuse Donetsk militia of aggressive actions against OSCE observers

VIENNA, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s permanent representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich has urged representatives of Canada and the United States to refrain from using unfounded data on the situation in Donbass at meetings of the OSCE Permanent Council.

Lukashevich on Thursday recalled that Canadian and US envoys at the online meeting of the council last week tried to accuse Donetsk militia of aggressive actions against OSCE observers.

"They voiced a speculation that on May 8 SMM (Special Monitoring Mission - TASS) officers who were launching a drone over Gorlovka were allegedly grabbed, plunged into dirt face down, had their hands tied behind their backs and were held at gunpoint. All these fallacies were personally rebutted by SMM head Yasar Halit Cevik at a briefing on May 15. He explained that his employees feel generally comfortably in Donbass - locals are not aggressive towards them, while the behavior of militia in Gorlovka on May 8 could not be described as threatening," the envoy noted.

According to the Russian diplomat, in reality, the situation came down to a certain misunderstanding between militiamen and observers which resulted in the patrol being delayed by approximately three hours. "Having heard these facts, our North American colleagues started accusing everyone else but themselves of advancing, I quote, "disinformation campaigns," Lukashevich stressed.

"We are calling on them to refrain from using rumors and other unfounded data which quickly turn into propaganda fakes. We should concentrate on constructive work to facilitate settlement of the domestic Ukrainian conflict," he concluded. -0-aba.

World
US Caribbean activity looks like attempt to impose sea blockade of Venezuela - diplomat
According to the Pentagon’s information, the US Navy has set up a strike force in the Caribbean Sea and also redeployed three destroyers accompanied by a littoral combat ship and anti-submarine aircraft to that area, the Russian diplomat recalled
Read more
Putin: Russia is now fully self-sufficient in basic food products
The president mentioned the grain harvest in Russia, which for six consecutive years exceeds 100 million tonnes
Read more
Ukrainian prosecutors launch high treason case against ex-president Poroshenko
The investigation was launched in line with the Ukrainian Criminal Code’s articles on state treason and abuse of power or office
Read more
Georgian president favors direct dialogue with Russia under certain conditions
Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia after the latter recognized Abkhazia’s and South Ossetia’s independence in 2008
Read more
US administration is shaping great power standoff concept, says Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat believes that for understanding the reasons behind such transformation of fundamental terms "there must be a direct dialogue, which regrettably does not exist yet"
Read more
Press review: Microsoft’s ‘free’ offer to Russia and EU’s stance on Iran arms embargo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 15
Read more
Mi-8 military helicopter crashes near Moscow, crew dies — defense ministry
The crash might have been caused by a technical failure
Read more
WTI oil price collapse below zero may repeat as early as May 19, say experts
They noted that the chances for it are small but the possibility is not ruled out
Read more
Expert links Russia’s low coronavirus death rate to high herd immunity
To date, a total of 290,678 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,722 fatalities and 70,209 recoveries
Read more
Press review: Russia’s stance on Israel’s annexation move and Merkel’s boost from COVID-19
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, May 19
Read more
Nord Stream 2 operator can appeal against EU Court decision in Gas Directive action
Read more
US Speaker Pelosi blasts US plans to deliver ventilators to Russia
"Russia can very well afford to pay for these ventilators," she stressed
Read more
Russian embassy in US demands that Bloomberg refute its article on COVID-19 in Russia
"The editors of Bloomberg have fallen to a sheer forgery and swapped the graphics. One can verify it himself and compare primary sources," the embassy said, attaching screenshots of data on the World Bank website
Read more
Russia to begin clinical trials of anti-coronavirus vaccine in one month
Full-cycle medicines are under development, the minister informed
Read more
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Read more
Most dramatic coronavirus scenario averted in Moscow, says mayor
He said that Moscow has managed to avoid a horrifying scenario and a humanitarian collapse that is observed in some of European and American cities
Read more
US unlikely to succeed in extending Iran arms embargo, says Russian ambassador
The embargo expires on October 18, 2020
Read more
Russian academic reveals four scenarios for post-pandemic world
The "sprouts" of each scenario are already visible now, Anatoly Torkunov said
Read more
Price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia may restart, expert warns
Some kind of a pause has been taken in this war, the expert said
Read more
US rhetoric about nuclear arms in Europe harms Russia-NATO relations — diplomat
Earlier US ambassador in Warsaw Georgette Mosbacher said the US might redeploy its nuclear weapons from Germany to Poland
Read more
Ukraine displays no wish to return Donbass, inability to return Crimea, experts say
The experts noted that Kiev has no compelling reason to implement the Minsk Agreements
Read more
Russian expert sees possibility of new coronavirus strain in about decade
He said that outbreaks of coronavirus infections in 2002, 2012 and 2020 reveal "an approximate cycle of about 8-10 years"
Read more
Russia, Pakistan, Iran, China envoys urge early launch of intra-Afghan negotiations
On Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a deal on cooperation and dividing powers in the country
Read more
Ex-Polish president lashes out at authors of new national security strategy
Poland’s new national security strategy designates Russia's "aggressive actions" as the greatest threat, according to the document
Read more
Shipbuilders to complete repairs of Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship on June 26
A source in the defense industry earlier told TASS there were plans to complete the Moskva’s repairs by June 20
Read more
Record number of new coronavirus cases reported globally in past 24 hours
Almost two thirds of these cases were reported in just four countries
Read more
Poland lacks strategic vision, if it views Russia as main threat — diplomat
Polish President Andrzej Duda signed on May 12 the country’s new national security strategy, in which Russia was designated as the main threat to Warsaw
Read more
Brazil overtakes UK in coronavirus cases
The total number of cases has reached 254,220
Read more
Russia starts work on conceptual design of next-generation satellite communications system
The active phase of signing contracts with all contractors is currently underway
Read more
Russia’s import of gasoline from Belarus skyrocketing in April - Argus
This is 200 times more than over the last year on the whole
Read more
Russia faces biggest military security threat from western direction, says defense chief
In 2020, 28 organizational measures are planned in Russia’s Western Military District for improving the troops’ combat structure
Read more
US seeks to militarize space — Roscosmos head
Earlier, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk suggested terraforming Mars by conducting a series of thermonuclear explosions at the Mars’ poles
Read more
Press review: US production may exit China and Abbas runs to Putin over annexation fears
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 21
Read more
Russian prime minister resumes duties after recovering from coronavirus
On April 30, Mikhail Mishustin announced that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet minesweepers kick off drills in Gulf of Finland
The minesweepers’ crews will, inter alia, practice anti-subversion defense during the ships’ anchorage in an unsafe roadstead
Read more
Russia, India must avoid involvement in China-US standoff, says expert
Such measures as the introduction of protectionist barriers, sanctions and accelerated pullout of US manufacturing operations from China are possible in the future, according to a pundit
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to receive 4 ships with Kalibr missiles and Pantsir systems
The Pantsir-M close-in weapon systems will soon undergo testing on the Odintsovo corvette
Read more
Putin urges proper spending of unused national projects funds
Speaking at a meeting on the implementation of measures to support the economy and the social sector the president admitted that some works on the national projects may not be completed this year and would be delayed
Read more
Russia launches production of Su-35 fighter jets for Egypt — source
The timeframe for first batch’s delivery has not been set yet, due to restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus outbreak
Read more
‘No turning back’: World has changed due to pandemic, ex-PM Medvedev says
The chairman of the majority United Russia party, Dmitry Medvedev, proposed to discuss amendments to the party’s electoral platform amid the new circumstances
Read more
Russia calls on Council of Europe not to ignore attempts at glorifying Nazism
The Russian foreign ministry reminded about desecration of monuments to Soviet soldiers who died liberating Europe from Nazism
Read more
German regulator grants derogation from EU Gas Directive norms to Nord Stream 2
Read more
Kremlin spokesman emphasizes accuracy of Russia’s coronavirus death data
The cause of death is identified by autopsy, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
US to use military planes to deliver 200 ventilators to Russia, says Pentagon
According to radio Voice of America, the total cost of these units, their delivery and supplies is about $4.7 million
Read more
Number of coronavirus recoveries exceeds new cases for first time in Russia
Russia’s COVID-19 cases have surpassed 300,000
Read more
US blocks Russia-initiated draft UNSC statement condemning incursion into Venezuela
According to the Russian diplomat Dmitry Polyansky, the text had "no accusations, only support of basic common things"
Read more
Russia reports less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for fourth day in a row
To date, 299,941 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country
Read more
US may deploy intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe, says Russian diplomat
Read more
Press review: US to elbow rivals out of arms market and global inquiry into COVID-19 opens
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, May 20
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Accusations of Russia’s alleged crimes in Syria are part of media war, says UN envoy
According to the diplomat, the evidential base for the accusations often comes from unidentified and non-trustworthy sources
Read more