Iran seeks peaceful coexistence with neighbors, says ambassador

MOSCOW, May 18./TASS/. Iran is interested in maintaining peaceful relations with its neighbors, it does not seek expansionism, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told an online conference timed to mark Al-Quds Day.

"We are not engaging in expansionism. We want to have good and peaceful relations with all our neighbors," the diplomat stressed. According to him, the US and Israel are cultivating anti-Iran sentiment and are trying to get the Iranian issue to the foreground in the Middle East agenda, while the significance of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis is knowingly downplayed by these countries.

"Regretfully, we see that in the present day world, the Americans, Israel as well as certain Arab countries are making efforts to remove the Palestinian issue from the primary agenda of the Muslim world, making it a marginal issue. However, the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the Palestinian issue is of priority for the Islamic world," the ambassador explained.

Jalali noted that Iran sees as its duty assistance to the Palestinian people who ask for support in the settlement of the conflict with Israel. He also called the ‘deal of the century’ suggested by US President Donald Trump as "absolutely inhumane" towards the Palestinian people.

Earlier, Trump unveiled key provisions of the US plan for the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, saying in particular, that Washington intended to recognize the Jewish settlements in the West Bank as Israeli territory. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that the final decision on the issue rested with Israel.