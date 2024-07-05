Presidential runoff kicks off in Iran

DUBAI, July 5. /TASS/. Polling stations opened in the second round of Iran’s presidential election at 8:00 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. GMT).

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the first to cast his ballot. He addressed the country’s people, urging them to more actively participate in the presidential runoff.

The two candidates on the ballot are former Health Minister Masoud Pezeshkian, 69, and the supreme leader’s representative in the Supreme National Security Council Saeed Jalili, 58. In the first round of the presidential election, Pezeshkian and Jalili received 44% and 40% of the vote respectively. Voter turnout was 40%, the lowest in Iran’s history.