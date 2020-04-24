Elbe Day ‘was the final blow to the Nazi regime’, says American Legion national commander

NEW YORK, April 24./TASS/. Meeting of American and Soviet forces at the Elbe River in Germany 75 years ago "was the final blow to the Nazi regime," and "we owe our freedom to the heroes of World War II," the press service of The American Legion quoted its National Commander, Bill Oxford, as saying.

"Seventy-five years ago this week, American and Soviet forces met at the Elbe River in Germany," TASS cites the press service of the biggest veteran organization in the US. "Elbe Day, April 25, 1945, was the final blow to the Nazi regime. After the meeting, the U.S, Soviet and British governments released statements reaffirming their determination to completely destroy the Third Reich government. We owe our freedom to the heroes of World War II," Bill Oxford emphasized.

"The type of determination and sacrifice that led to victory in World War II will also get us through our current challenges," the national commander said referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

John Raughter from The American Legion earlier told TASS that no national events were planned for Elbe Day amid the pandemic, but the veteran organization was planning to "significantly address the ending of World War II in all of The American Legion national media platforms". The events are scheduled up until December 31, 2021.

American and Soviet troops met at the Elbe River in Germany on April 25, 1945. The American Legion, an organization of US war veterans, was established on March 15, 1919 by delegates from the American Expeditionary Forces taking part in World War I. The veteran organization has over 12,700 branches across the US.