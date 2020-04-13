Portugal’s coronavirus cases nearing 17,000

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Portugal rose by 349 in the past 24 hours, reaching 16,934, the country’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

On March 18, the Portuguese authorities declared a two-week state of emergency, which was later extended until April 17. On April 10, the country’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said that he would suggest extending the state of emergency until May 1.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,800,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 114,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 428,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 18,328 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,470 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 148 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.