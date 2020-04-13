Russia ascends to 15th place in the world on coronavirus case count

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, confirmed coronavirus infection case count in Russia grew by over 2,500 and exceeded 18,300, the federal coronavirus anti-crisis center reported Monday.
In the past 24 hours, 2,558 new cases were registered, which is 17% higher than a day before; the total case count grew by 16.2% to 18,328. Therefore, Russia got ahead of Portugal and reached the 15th place in the world on case count.
According to the latest data, over 1.3 million tests were performed. The infection was confirmed in 1.4% cases.
In the meantime, Russia reports a much lower lethality rate than other countries. In the past 24 hours, lethality count grew by 18 to 148, reducing the nationwide lethality rate from 0.82% to 0.81%.
Besides, 179 recovered patients were released from hospitals, as total recovery count reached 1,470, or 8% of all infection cases.
The Moscow Region
Moscow and the Moscow Region make up the majority of the cases; notably, Moscow’s share keeps decreasing while the Region’s share keeps growing.
In the past 24 hours, 1,355 cases were registered in Moscow, a 13.3% increase to a total of 11,513 cases. This makes up 62.8% of all infected across Russia, while on Sunday, this rate was 64.4%.
Incidence rate grew rapidly in the Moscow Region, where 495 cases were registered, bringing the total case count to 1,855. Currently, the share of the Moscow Region has exceeded 10%, while on Sunday it was just 8.6%.
According to the federal anti-crisis center, 101 people died in Moscow and the Moscow Region, while 912 people have recovered.
The rest of Russia
A total to 728 cases was registered in the rest of the country, which is almost 28.5% of all case count in Russia in the past 24 hours
In Saint Petersburg, which has the third highest case count, the number of infected increased by 121 to 678 (3.7% of nationwide figures).
The fourth place is now occupied by the Nizhny Novgorod region, with 30 new cases and a total of 224, followed by the Krasnodar Region with 210 infected.
The federal anti-crisis center reported that the coronavirus disease was registered in 82 of 85 regions of Russia. However, the Nenets Autonomous Region authorities have reported the first case. Therefore, only the Altai Republic and the Chukotka currently have zero registered cases.