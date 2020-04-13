Russia ascends to 15th place in the world on coronavirus case count

The total case count in Russia has grown to 18,328

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, confirmed coronavirus infection case count in Russia grew by over 2,500 and exceeded 18,300, the federal coronavirus anti-crisis center reported Monday. In the past 24 hours, 2,558 new cases were registered, which is 17% higher than a day before; the total case count grew by 16.2% to 18,328. Therefore, Russia got ahead of Portugal and reached the 15th place in the world on case count.

According to the latest data, over 1.3 million tests were performed. The infection was confirmed in 1.4% cases. In the meantime, Russia reports a much lower lethality rate than other countries. In the past 24 hours, lethality count grew by 18 to 148, reducing the nationwide lethality rate from 0.82% to 0.81%. Besides, 179 recovered patients were released from hospitals, as total recovery count reached 1,470, or 8% of all infection cases. The Moscow Region Moscow and the Moscow Region make up the majority of the cases; notably, Moscow’s share keeps decreasing while the Region’s share keeps growing.