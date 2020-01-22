Turkish artillery shells six settlements near Syria’s Afrin

Second blast reported in Syrian city of Afrin in 24 hours — agency

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The Turkish artillery has shelled six settlements near Syria’s border city of Afrin, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, the attacks involved heavy weapons. However, there were no reports on the consequences of the shelling.

In the spring of 2019, Turkey carried out Operation Olive Branch in the Afrin area, which targeted the Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG). In October 2019, Turkish forces launched Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River.