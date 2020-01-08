Ukraine International Airlines confirms death of 176 people in Tehran plane crash

"Nine crew members and 167 passengers died," he told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday. Dykhne said that there were no Russian citizens among the victims. "Two citizens of Ukraine are among the victims," he said.

KIEV, January 8. /TASS/. President of Ukraine International Airlines Evgeny Dykhne confirmed death of 9 crew members and 167 passengers in the airline’s plane crash in Tehran.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadim Pristayko said earlier that citizens of seven countries died in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 in Tehran, the death toll reached 176 people.

"Now we know the following information about the countries of origin of the victims of the PS 752 [flight] disaster: Iran - 82; Canada - 63; Ukraine - 2 + 9 (crew); Sweden - 10; Afghanistan - 4; Germany - 3; United Kingdom - 3. We express our condolences. The Ukrainian authorities are continuing the investigation," he wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed in the Iranian capital of Tehran shortly after its take-off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport. Ukraine International Airlines has suspended flights to Tehran indefinitely due to the crash of its aircraft.