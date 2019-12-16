Maduro says over 65% of Venezuelans want new parliament

CARACAS, December 16. /TASS/. Over 65% of Venezuelans want to change the composition of the National Assembly (unicameral parliament controlled by the opposition), Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday.

"All surveys show that over 65% Venezuelans want to elect a new National Assembly," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on national television.

He noted that parliamentary election in Venezuela may be held "on any day in 2020." "The election may be held on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. It doesn't have to be Sunday," Maduro stressed.

According to the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic, parliamentary election in Venezuela should be held in 2020.

The situation in Venezuela escalated after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on January 23. The Supreme Court earlier annulled Guaido's appointment as parliament speaker. The United States recognized Guaido as interim president, followed by all members of the Lima Group except Mexico, Organization of American States and most European Union countries. Maduro has decribed this as a coup attempt and announced severing diplomatic relations with Washington.