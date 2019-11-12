Economic growth in Venezuela to begin in 2020 — president

CARACAS, November 12. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro vowed that the economic growth in the country would begin next year.

"All data points to the fact that 2020 will become the year of the country’s economic growth," Maduro said in a speech aired by the state TV.

According to the president, "hyperinflation, caused by the economic war, is expected to slow down next year."

Venezuela has been going through an acute social-economic crisis in the last several years, accompanied by hyperinflation and currency devaluation. This year the situation has been further complicated by the escalation of the confrontation between the government and the opposition. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that inflation in Venezuela could reach 10 million percent by the end of the year. The UN estimates that around 4 million people have already left the country.