Palestinian president to come to Moscow to mark Victory Day, says ambassador

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Moscow in May to take part in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany), Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Friday.

"President Abbas will be [in Moscow] on Victory Day," he said in reply to a TASS question.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said that the Palestinian leader had been invited to take part in the May 9 events.

"We expect the Palestinian President to come to the Russian capital city in May 2020 to take part in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany)," he said.

The diplomat recalled that the Russian and Palestinian president had met 17 time in the past ten years. "It reveals the leaders’ commitment to coordinate their positions on the most acute and important matters," he added.

It is expected that many world leaders will be invited to come to Moscow on that day. An invitation has been sent to US President Donald Trump.