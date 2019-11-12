Opposition in Mexico is against granting asylum to Bolivia's Morales — media

"A humanistic tradition exists in Mexico to accept everyone who is persecuted by the authorities, but in this case he [Morales] was the authorities himself, and he usurped power. He should have stayed [in Bolivia] to take responsibility for his illegal actions instead of looking for refuge outside the country," Cortes said.

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. According to the Supreme Electoral Court, incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main competitor, Carlos Mesa, said that he does not recognize Morales' victory in the first round. After the results of the election were announced, large-scale protests and strikes started acrodd the country. At least two people were killed in protests, according to the Bolivian Interior Ministry.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation and characterized the situation in the country as a coup. He was earlier asked to leave his post by the country's armed forces, opposition and labor unions. The Mexican authorities granted political asylum to Morales. Morales arrived in Mexico on Tuesday.