Iran begins injecting gas into nuclear centrifuges at Fordow

TEHRAN, November 6. /TASS/. Iran has started injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at the Fordow nuclear facility as part of its fourth step on scaling back its commitments under the nuclear deal, ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The process to inject gas began in the presence of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). UF6 (uranium hexafluoride) for the centrifuges at Fordow was delivered from a nuclear facility in Natanz.

On November 5, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that Tehran would take the next step to reduce its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by activating centrifuges at the Fordow uranium enrichment plant on Wednesday.

In accordance with the 2015 JCPOA treaty, Iran had to modernize the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant under international observers’ supervision. The envisioned overhaul was supposed to make this facility impossible to be used for military purposes.