Kurdish units may join Syria’s Armed Forces — daily

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) armed coalition could be incorporated into the Syrian government forces, Al-Akhbar daily reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper says that Damascus pushes for the disbandment of the SDF, the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and police squads so that they join the Syrian army and law enforcement bodies.

The Syrian government plans to resume the operation of state agencies in the areas earlier controlled by the SDF. Officials of the autonomous Kurdish administration have been offered jobs there. Syrian police will be providing law and order in residential areas.

According to the newspaper, the Kurds, who agreed on October 27 to meet the conditions of the Russian-Turkish memorandum of understanding on joint actions in northeastern Syria and who pulled out their troops at a distance of 32 kilometers from the Turkish border, nevertheless, have not given a definite answer to the ‘roadmap.’ The roadmap stipulates that the regions of al-Hasakah, Raqqa and eastern Deir ez-Zor are to again fall under the jurisdiction of Damascus.

"The Kurds have not yet abandoned their plans to hold in their hands, under the support of the United States, oil wells in northeastern Syria, which provide for their current autonomous existence," the article reads.