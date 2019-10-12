Over 190,000 civilians flee their homes following Turkey’s invasion in Syria - TV

TASS, October 12. Over 190,000 civilians have fled border areas in northeastern Syrian following the invasion of Turkish troops, the Al Hadath TV channel reported on Saturday, citing a statement by a self-proclaimed Kurdish autonomous administration.

"The number of refugees fleeing deeper into the Hasakah and Raqqa provinces has reached 191,000 since October 9," the statement reads.

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria. The operation’s goal is said to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) slammed the operation as aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions.