Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff discusses Syria with Turkish counterpart

US trying to convince Turkey to stop military operation in Syria — Pompeo

WASHINGTON, October 12. /TASS/. Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) General Mark Milley has held a telephone conversation with Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Yasar Guler on Friday, the JCS press service reported.

"The two leaders discussed the security situation in Syria and the importance of U.S.-Turkish cooperation in the region," the press service said adding that "the U.S. values its strategic bilateral relationship with Turkey."

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. Syria's SANA news agency slammed the operation as an act of aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions.