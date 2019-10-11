Turkey says 277 "terrorists" neutralized in military operation in Syria's north — media

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. A total of 277 "terrorist" were neutralized so far in Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syra, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday citing the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, among "neutralized terrorists" are members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and People's Protection Units (YPG).

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. Syria's SANA news agency slammed the operation as an act of aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions.

According to Al-Arabiya TV channel, 17 civilians were killed by Turkish airstrikes in the north of Syria in the last 24 hours.