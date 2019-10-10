Turkish, US top diplomats have phone conversation amid operation in Syria — source

ANKARA, October 10. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had a phone conversation on Wednesday against the background of Ankara’s ongoing military operation in Syria, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"Our minister had a conversation with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo," he said, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, Pompeo said in an interview with the PBS TV channel that his country gave no "greenlight" to Turkey regarding the ongoing operation.

"That’s just false. The United States didn’t give Turkey a green light," he said.

Commenting on the withdrawal of US troops from the zone of military operation, Pompeo said this decision was made in order to safeguard US servicemen from additional risks.

He also said the US pullout would not lead to the resurgence of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in the region.

On Wednesday, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on positions of Kurdish units. The objective is to create a buffer zone in northern Syria where up to 3 million Syrians refugees could return, Ankara believes. Syria’s SANA news agency branded the operation as aggression. Following these developments, France, Germany, the UK, Belgium and Poland called for a UN Security Council closed-door meeting on Syria, which will be held on Thursday.

Ankara has carried out two military operations in Syria so far, Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch. As a result, a security zone was established between the border cities of Azaz and Jarabulus, while the city of Afrin was occupied.