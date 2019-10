ANKARA, October 9. /TASS/. Turkey has notified the Syrian government of the launch of its military operation, dubbed as Operation Peace Spring, by submitting a corresponding note to the Syrian consulate in Istanbul, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"We submitted a diplomatic note to the Syrian regime’s consulate notifying them [of the operation]," Cavusoglu said on the national NTV channel.