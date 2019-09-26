Russia to assist start of negotiations between US and Taliban movement

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Moscow will take efforts to assist the quickest resumption of talks between representatives of the United States and the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia), Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said on Thursday.

Responding to a question about the possible timeframe for the commencement of such negotiations, the Russian diplomat noted that "there is no understanding on the time and the date" yet. "But there is the desire to resume the negotiations," he stressed.

"We will work together and assist the efforts to ensure that this takes place as soon as possible," the diplomat said.