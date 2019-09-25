Moldova interested in moratorium on missile deployment to Europe, says president

CHISINAU, September 25. /TASS/. As a neutral state, Moldova is interested in the moratorium on deploying intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe offered by Russia, Moldovan President Igor Dodon informed TASS, commenting on the proposal forwarded by Russian President Vladimir Putin to NATO leaders.

"We are concerned over the escalation of tensions in the neighboring Ukraine, in the Balkans, in other regions. We have to do our best to avoid a new arms race, namely a missiles race, in Europe. Our country is building a balanced foreign policy, pursuing international acceptance of neutrality stipulated in its constitution in order to establish stable peace in the region. Then all of us — the East, the West and Moldova — will be put at ease. This will facilitate the resolution of the Transnistria issue and the recovery of our country’s territorial integrity," the Moldovan leader said. Dodon is currently on a working visit to the US, where he will address the UN General Assembly.

Chisinau is developing agreements on neutrality, situation in Transnistria and other issues of key importance, set to be approved at the international level, Dodon added.

"As the head of Moldova, I note with concern that when big players are unable to agree to respect their mutual interests, smaller countries fall victim to such differences," Dodon noted. According to him, the main political goal of the Moldovan government is to convince its foreign partners that Moldova wished to live in peace and have friendly relations with everyone.

"The shift of power in our country that took place in June with the support of the EU, Russia and the US demonstrated that foreign partners can use our example as a real success story," Dodon noted.